1-year-old grazed in the head by bullet, 2 others injured in shooting on Cleveland’s East side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating a shooting that left three victims injured on Cleveland’s East side.
According to a report from the Cleveland Division of Police, officers responded to the shooting just before 11 p.m. on Sunday in the 400 block of East 146th Street.
Police found three shooting victims, including a 1-year-old who was grazed in the head by a bullet. The young victim was taken to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital, where the condition is not known at this time.
The other two victims, both identified as 25-year-old males, were shot in the leg and taken to University Hospitals by paramedics.
Any potential suspect information was not released by Cleveland police.
