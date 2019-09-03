Car crashes into Elyria hair salon; driver’s brother said his foot “simply slipped off the brake”

By Julia Tullos | September 3, 2019 at 3:09 PM EDT - Updated September 3 at 3:09 PM

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A car crashed into a hair salon Tuesday afternoon, narrowly missing a woman sitting in a stylist’s chair.

Elyria police said around 12:30 p.m. the driver went through the front window at Giovanni’s Hair Design at 1033 E. Broad Street.

The driver’s brother told 19 News they were on their way to a laundromat a few doors down from the salon and when his brother pulled into a handicapped spot, his foot “simply slipped off the brake”.

Police said nobody was injured and the accident remains under investigation.

