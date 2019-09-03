Cleveland Mayor’s great-grandson scheduled to appear in court today on weapons charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s great-grandson is set to appear in court today related to a shooting and police chase, last month, on the city’s east side.
The 16-year-old boy is set to appear in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court before Judge Kristin Sweeney,
The pretrial hearing begins 9 a.m.
19 News is not naming the mayor’s great-grandson because he’s a juvenile.
The teen is facing several weapons charges including a felony.
Police body cam video shows an officer’s interaction with the the mayor’s grandson during a traffic stop.
He was said to be driving a stolen car with a teen passenger.
Police said shots were fired at officers near E. 86th St. and Quincy Avenue.
Officers caught up with the car a few miles away.
While an officer was placing handcuffs on the mayor’s grandson, the passenger got out of the can and ran away on foot.
The runaway passenger was eventually caught and officers found a gun nearby on the ground.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.