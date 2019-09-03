Cleveland police find 3 guns at East Side murder scene

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said a 30-year-old man is dead after getting into a gun fight on his neighbor’s front porch.
According to officers, around 7:15 p.m. on Sunday the two men were fighting in the 10000 block of Sprague Avenue.
The men separated and went to their own homes, but police said the victim fired a shot towards his neighbor’s house.
The victim then went on his neighbor’s porch and both men fired shots at each other, police said.
The victim was shot in the shoulder and grazed in the head.
He was transported to University Hospitals where he died.
The suspect was not injured.
Police have not released any names and no charges have been filed.
