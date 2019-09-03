Cleveland police: Gunman on the run after fatally shooting man accused of assaulting suspect’s sister

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A bystander’s attempt to provide aid to a shooting victim was not enough to save his life, according to Cleveland police.
Officers responded to reports of a male shot and lying in the street in the 2100 block of East 71st Street just after midnight on Tuesday.
The first police to the scene witnessed a bystander attempting to administer aid to the shooting victim, identified as 20-year-old Jamil Parker.
Parker was taken to University Hospitals where he died from his injuries.
According to investigators, the shooting was triggered by an argument between the victim and the suspect’s sister. The victim was accused of assaulting the suspect’s sister. The suspect then pulled out a handgun and shot the 20-year-old in the chest.
Parker’s family said he was an aspiring rapper, known as “Elmo,” in the Cleveland area.
Police did not provide a detailed suspect description.
The shooting remains under investigation.
