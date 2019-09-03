Cleveland police search for missing 11-year-old boy who disappeared from friend’s house on Monday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking the public to help locate a missing 11-year-old boy.
According to a report from Cleveland police, the mother of D’Carlos Clemons went to pick her son up from a friend’s house on East 120nd Street shortly after 2 p.m. on Monday.
When he went inside to gather his belongings, he ran out of the back of the house in an unknown direction.
Clemons is approximately 4 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. He was last seen wearing khaki pants, a gray shirt, white shoes, and a red sweatband.
If anybody has information regarding Clemons’ location can call the Cleveland Division of Police.
