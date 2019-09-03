Court drops charges against man who served 27 years in prison for a murder he didn’t commit

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A re-trial won’t be necessary now for a man who served 27 years in prison for a murder he didn’t commit.
Charles Jackson’s re-trial was scheduled to start on Wednesday; however, late last week the Cuyahoga County prosecutor and Judge Robert McClelland dismissed the case.
Jackson was convicted of murder and attempted murder in December of 1991.
Jackson’s family worked with the Ohio Innocence Project and in November of 2018 Jackson was granted a new trial.
Jackson has been out on bond since then.
Nobody was more happy it seems than his daughter, Ciarra, her mother was pregnant with her when Charles was sent to prison.
“I’m been waiting my whole life for this, my whole life, my whole life for this,” Ciera said in November of 2018.
19 News interviewed Jackson this past May about life after prison.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.