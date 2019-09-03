Former Ohio Boy Scout leader pleads guilty to child sexual exploitation charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A former Richland County Boy Scout leader pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation of children and one count of receiving and distributing child pornography in federal court Tuesday morning.
A fourth charge of possessing child pornography was dismissed.
Thomas Close, known as “Aqua Joe” to scouts and parents, was accused of secretly recording boys changing after swimming.
He was the Boy Scout leader of Troop 406 in Shelby.
Federal agents arrested Close, now 40 years old, in November 2018.
He was indicted in January on four federal charges, and originally pleaded not guilty to all counts.
Investigators found videos of children changing clothes before and after swimming and connected them to Close.
According to the affidavit, Close admitted to creating some of the videos at his house, where he had a pool.
Investigators say he had five terabytes of child porn on his computers.
They searched for more possible victims for months.
In July, Homeland Security Investigations issued a public appeal for anyone who thought their child was recorded by him between 2011 and 2018.
Close will be sentenced by a federal judge in January.
19 News Investigative Reporter Sara Goldenberg will have more on this story Tuesday night at 6 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.