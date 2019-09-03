How hot do you like it? The Taste Buds are talking hot sauce

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - How hot can you handle? Do you put hot sauce on everything? Ever wanted to dabble in making your own?
This week on Taste Buds, the chefs and I are tasting various hot sauces that make people's "hot list" and discuss what makes for a better bite.
We’ll talk to a local hot sauce producer, Michael Killik of the Killik Hot Sauce Company, about what kind of blends, peppers, and production make for the best heat. The company makes three fermented hot sauce varieties.
Killik Hot Sauces has 2% sodium, it’s vegan, it’s gluten free, and because of the fermentation, it has fantastic flavor! They have three flavors of hot sauce right now, a mild, verde, and a hot! The verde is made up of jalapeños and poblano chilies. The mild is made up of just fresno chilies, and the hot is made up of fresnos and habanero chilies. The sauces are produced out of Cleveland Central Kitchen.
Also joining us this week will be Fred Stoldt, of Fred Hot, a local producer of hot sauces and spices.
Have a question about making hot sauce? Want your favorite blend to be considered among the candidates for our favorite? Chime in during the show through a Facebook comment and we'll read your comments and questions live.
