How hot do you like it? The Taste Buds are talking hot sauce

Killik Hot Sauces has 2% sodium, it’s vegan, it’s gluten free, and because of the fermentation, it has fantastic flavor! They have three flavors of hot sauce right now, a mild, verde, and a hot! The verde is made up of jalapeños and poblano chilies. The mild is made up of just fresno chilies, and the hot is made up of fresnos and habanero chilies. The sauces are produced out of Cleveland Central Kitchen.