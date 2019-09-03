‘Leaf peepers’ interactive map tells us when peak leaf time is in Northeast Ohio this year (interactive map)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Smoky Mountains group has one of the most high-tech fall foliage predictions tools in the country to help leaf peepers and lovers of fall know exactly when peak season will be.
“The predictive fall leaf map helps potential travelers, photographers and leaf peepers determine the precise future date that the leaves will peak in each area of the continental United States,” according to data scientist and CTO Wes Melton with the Smoky Mountains.
By moving the dot across the dates you can see the advance of fall colors.
The map shows the first signs of change will begin around Sept. 7 in parts of the extreme Northeast, and the Rocky Mountains.
From there it will move south over several weeks and the first sign of change in Northeast Ohio is predicted for Sept. 28.
Near peak season in the Cleveland area is predicted for Oct. 19, and peak season around Oct. 26.
Much of the data used by Smoky Mountains comes from 50,000 data point from around the country, much of it from the National Weather Service.
“Although the scientific concept of how leaves change colors is fairly simple, predicting the precise moment the event will occur is extremely challenging,” Melton said. “The major factors impacting peak fall are sunlight, precipitation, soil moisture and temperature. Although we cannot control Mother Nature and ensure 100% accuracy, our data sources are top-tier and each year we refine our algorithmic model achieving higher accuracy over time.”
