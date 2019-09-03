Man who fell from Flats East Bank apartment may have been trying to escape bondsman, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police report that the man who died after falling from the balcony of a Flats East Bank apartment may have been trying to flee from a bondsman.
Officers responded Saturday afternoon for reports of a man that may have jumped or was pushed from the eighth-floor apartment balcony at 1055 Old River Road.
According to police, a bail bondsman was reportedly serving a warrant for a male suspect at the same apartment where the victim fell from.
The victim then jumped from the balcony in an attempt to escape from the bondsman who was knocking at the door, Cleveland detectives said.
Investigators later learned that the victim who fell from the balcony was not the male that the bondsman was actually seeking.
The bondsman told police that he never made an attempt to enter the apartment because it was believed that there were multiple people inside that may be armed.
SWAT officers responded and later determined that nobody else was inside of the apartment after making entry.
A large amount of narcotics, drug manufacturing equipment, and firearms were located inside the apartment.
The 24-year-old African-American man, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at MetroHealth Hospital.
The incident remains under investigation.
