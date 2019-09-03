Northeast Ohio Weather: Mid 80s and sunny today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A surge of warmth will be with us today in Ohio in advance of a strong cold front that is forecast to track through early tomorrow morning. Afternoon temperatures will heat up in the low to mid 80s. A south wind will really start to pick up this afternoon. Some clouds will start to roll in later this afternoon and evening. The latest data has just a few storms around this evening. There will be a better risk of showers and storms overnight for our area.