Northeast Ohio weather: Scattered showers and storms possible after sunset

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Low pressure over the Upper Midwest will continue to move east across the northern Great Lakes today. This area of low pressure will extend a cold front across our region early Wednesday. High pressure will build back in behind the cold front on Wednesday night. The high will remain in place through Friday.
Short Term Forecast:
Happy Tuesday to you! I hope that you had a wonderful holiday weekend. While we’ve gotten through the day so far with quiet and dry conditions, we are still anticipating a few scattered storms through the night tonight. These will move in after sunset. Some storms may produce gusty winds and heavy rain.
Storms will exit the area by dawn. In their wake, you’ll find mostly cloudy skies and areas of sprinkles for the morning drive.
Sprinkles will be limited to the morning hours.
Fall-Like Weather Arrives:
I’ll preface this by saying that Fall doesn’t begin for 20 days. Please, keep your pumpkin spice away from my flip-flops for now. 😊
Despite my protests, Mother Nature is bringing us a bit of a cool down in the short term.
Wednesday’s high: 71°
Thursday’s high: 71°
Friday’s high: 74°
Overnight lows during this time will be in the 50s.
Weekend Outlook::
Cooler-than-average weather will hang around for the upcoming weekend.
Saturday’s high: 73°
Sunday’s high: 68° (Brr!)
We do have a slight chance of showers in on Sunday evening. At this time, I do not think this will have an impact on the Browns game.
