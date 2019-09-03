12 people injured during RTA bus crash with suspected OVI driver in Cleveland (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Greater Cleveland RTA released onboard video of the August crash that hurt 12 people, including the driver.
The accident happened on Aug. 18, just after 10:30 p.m. on E. 30th and Woodland in Cleveland.
According to the report from RTA police, 21-year-old Carlorn Overton ran a red light at Woodland and hit the bus going approximately 30 mph.
After colliding with the bus, the bus lost control and ran into a highway sign.
Twelve people had to be taken to the hospital, including the driver.
While being interviewed by RTA police, the officer could smell a strong odor of alcohol, according to the report. Overton called her mother and stated, “she hadn’t been drinking too much.”
When the officer questioned her about that statement, she said, “I only had three shots and that was an hour ago.”
The Ohio State Patrol was called in to the handle the investigation, and after Overton submitted to a urine and vehicle field breathalyzer at the hospital, she was charged with OVI and running a red light.
