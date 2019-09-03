Tips received after sharing photos on Facebook lead police to Medina burglary suspects

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Medina police took four people into custody after the department shared photos of robbery suspects on Facebook.
According to the Medina Police Department, officers responded to a reports or a burglary at a home on Howard Street on Sept 1.
Photos taken from the homeowner’s security video system showed a man and woman stealing from his property.
Police took those photos and shared them on Facebook, asking the public to identify the burglary suspects.
In one day, two tipsters who say the photos on social media were able to identify the suspected burglars as Eric Lamb and Ryane Johnson.
Officers located both Lamb and Johnson and arrested them a Medina-area residences.
While searching the suspect’s home, two additional suspects, identified as Alexis Grenat and Michael Malin, were arrested on drug offenses.
Police were able to recover the stolen items.
