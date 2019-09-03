20-year-old Cleveland man shot and killed while riding in a car

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 20-year-old man was shot and killed while riding in a car on the city’s East Side.
Cleveland police said Adam Belle was shot in the stomach in the area of 19610 South Waterloo Road around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
According to police, Belle and a 21-year-old woman were in their Chevy Equinox when an unknown person in a white SUV shot multiple times into their vehicle.
The woman was not injured.
Belle was struck in the stomach.
Euclid officers administered first aid until EMS transported him to University Hospitals where he died from his injuries.
After the shooting, the suspect fled in the white SUV and remains on the loose.
