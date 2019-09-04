Arrest warrant issued for suspected gunman accused of fatally shooting woman in Maple Heights

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are hoping the public can help investigators locate an accused killer who has been on the run since Aug. 17.
Detectives say Robert A. Knox IV shot 37-year-old Sheree Kirby following a disturbance in the parking lot of the Tonight II Lounge and left her to lying in the middle of Libby Road until paramedics could arrive.
An warrant for aggravated murder was issued for Knox’s arrest.
Maple Heights police said Knox should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information about Knox’s location should call the Maple Heights Detective Bureau at 216-587-9624.
