August heat, a lone tornado and the moment I swallowed a bug on live TV : Meteorologist Sam Roberts’ month in review

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As August has come to a close, so has Meteorological Summer. (Astronomical Fall technically doesn’t begin until Sept. 23. Summer lovers, we still have a little time.)
I wanted to take a moment to look back on August 2019. In Cleveland, it was pretty standard. Our average high temperature for the month was 81.9°. What's considered "normal" for the month of August in Cleveland? A high of 80.8°.
Our average low temperature was 64.2°. "Normal" is 63.1°.
So, while we were slightly above normal in both regards, we weren't unusually far off the mark.
Those of you who prefer to keep things a bit cooler may recall that August featured no significant or prolonged heat waves. A heat wave is a period of unusually hot weather that typically lasts two or more days. We actually had a few stretches over the course of the month where temperatures were below normal for consecutive days.
Temperatures were below normal for the first three days of the month, if by just a small amount. Temperatures were also below normal for three consecutive days on Aug. 9, 10, and 11. Temperatures were below normal for four consecutive days on Aug. 22nd, 23, 24, and 25.
We only hit 90° or higher twice in Cleveland in August. We hit 91° on Aug. 18. We hit 90° on Aug. 20.
We were slightly below our normal precipitation in August. We accumulated 3.23″ of rainfall at Cleveland-Hopkins. We typically see about 3.51″. That gives us a deficit for the month of -0.28″.
Unlike June and July, which both featured several notable flash flooding and severe weather events, August was not quite as unstable. For the most part, Mother Nature was kind to us here in northern Ohio.
There was one confirmed tornado in northeast Ohio in August 2019 on the sixth. Chief Meteorologist Jason Nicholas and I were watching the storm on the radar as it occurred. There was no Tornado Warning, but we spotted the rotation and showed it to you on TV.
I am happy to report that there were no injuries or deaths in that storm. Property damage was minimal, mostly downed trees.
The EF-1 tornado reached estimated peak winds of 100 mph and had a 1.5 mile path length.
I went to Huron County to view the damage, and to bring you live reports from the scene.
(You might recall that this is when I swallowed a bug on live TV. I’d be okay if we all forgot about that.)
Another notable weather event from August: My friends in New Philadelphia (Tuscarawas County) may recall a very rainy August day back on the 13th. They set a new daily rainfall record of 2.65″! That’s just in ONE day!
So, what will September bring? It always promises slowly changing leaves, the return of the Cleveland Browns, and earlier sunsets.
From a weather perspective, September has started on a quiet note. It's important to remember that despite the changing seasons, we do see thunderstorms in the month of September.
Be sure that you know what to do if a thunderstorm moves over your location. "When thunder roars, go indoors!"
