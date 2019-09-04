Baker: Browns receivers should be “licking their chops”

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Baker Mayfield finally has his full offense around him, and the Browns quarterback can’t wait to take it for a ride in the season opener against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. After a preseason that saw Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry, his top two receivers, play the role of spectators, Mayfield now has multiple playmakers to work with, including Rashard Higgins, David Njoku and running back Nick Chubb, all of whom have their quarterback’s full confidence.