Baker: Browns receivers should be “licking their chops”

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Baker Mayfield finally has his full offense around him, and the Browns quarterback can’t wait to take it for a ride in the season opener against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. After a preseason that saw Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry, his top two receivers, play the role of spectators, Mayfield now has multiple playmakers to work with, including Rashard Higgins, David Njoku and running back Nick Chubb, all of whom have their quarterback’s full confidence.
“I absolutely do”, Mayfield said following Wednesday’s practice. “I have full confidence in all of our guys, all of our playmakers. If they have a one-on-one, they should be licking their chops, take it as disrespect. That’s the type of team we have, and we have to take advantage of it, the matchup game.”
Mayfield was asked if his two top receivers’ limited preseason activity, and the affect it could have on chemistry with their quarterback, is “overblown”.
“I didn’t take a snap with Jarvis all last preseason, so yeah, it’s probably pretty overblown,” Mayfield replied.
We’ll find out starting on Sunday, when the Browns open the season at home for the third straight year.
