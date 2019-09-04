City of Walton Hills settles sexual harassment lawsuit against former mayor

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A closed door meeting in Walton Hills has a lot of people asking questions about the secret settlement of a sexual harassment lawsuit against former Mayor Kevin Hurst.
Hurst resigned 13 months ago after the suit became public.
“After conversation with all of council, I have decided to step down Aug. 1,” is what Hurst told a council audience at the time.
The applause was telling; a large portion of the audience felt it was time for Mayor Hurst to move on, but what wasn’t told at the time was the fact that the conversations with council he referenced, included his staying on the payroll for several weeks.
In effect, the village was paying two mayors.
The council chambers were packed again on Tuesday night.
Court records show the sexual harassment lawsuit has been settled, but for how much money to the victim?
No one was told because details were only discussed in executive session.
We have numbers from inside sources. So does Steve Vik.
“They reached a number, somewhere around the $60,000 range, you know, so that’s going to come out of the villages insurance police for somebody else’s actions. And it’s gonna raise insurance rates. Most likely, yes," he said.
He lives directly across the street from the mayor, and in the past, encouraged him with a sign with only the word, "Resign.”
This year, he had a sign and a slogan out front when the mayor held a campaign party. It read, “A vote for Hurst is a vote for the worst.”
No one answered at Hurst’s home. I spoke to him at his work and he declined an interview. He did speak at council on Tuesday night.
“I have remained quiet in allowing the legal system to work in gathering the facts, not fiction, in this false charges against me in this case,” he told the audience.
19 News asked him at work why he would resign if he did nothing wrong. He said to remove the distraction the suit had created.
The settlement will be presented to council for a vote in two weeks in Walton Hills.
