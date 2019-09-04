Cleveland Browns will sport Color Rush as their primary uniforms for 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns asked, and the NFL delivered.
After the 2018 Color Rush uniforms gained momentous popularity from the Dawg Pound in jersey sales, the Cleveland Browns petitioned the NFL to switch the Color Rush designated uniforms to primary uniforms for the 2019 season.
The NFL granted that approval.
Now, the “Color Rush” uniforms featuring brown jerseys and brown pants with orange stripes and orange numbers are called the Browns’ Primary Colors presented by Sherwin-Williams.
Aside from their aesthetics, another possible reason, and a superstitious one at that, is that the Browns won every game they donned the brown Color Rush uniforms in last season.
So far, we know the popular uniform will be worn when the Browns take on the Tennessee Titans in the season opener on Sept. 8, which will air on CBS at 1 p.m.
A full week-by-week breakdown of where and when the team will sport the now Primary Colors for the rest of season is still TBA.
