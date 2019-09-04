Cleveland man still on the run for double murder on W. 117 exit ramp

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department and Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County have put out a new push to find 36-year-old Gianni Gray, accused of a July 2018 drive-by shooting that killed two on the W. 117 St. exit in Cleveland.
Andre Williams, 35, and Malachia Perez Stewart III, 35, who were in the car together at a stop light, were both killed when Gray allegedly open fire one them.
A woman at a near by gas station was also hit by a stray bullet, but survived.
Earlier this summer, authorities thought they had Gray in custody, but it was another man who used the same alias as Gray.
Gray is being featured for the third time on this week’s Wanted Wednesday hoping to generate tips to his whereabouts.
Here are the rest of this week’s Wanted Wednesday subjects:
Editor’s note: Every week 19 News partners with the Cuyagoha County Sheriff’s Department and Crime Stoppersto feature fugitives who have outstanding warrants. Anyone with information should call the tip line, 216-25CRIME (216-252-7463) where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward if your tip leads to an arrest.
