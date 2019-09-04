Cleveland man still on the run for double murder on W. 117 exit ramp

Gianni Gray has been on the run for more than a year after deadly shooting.

Gianni Gray has been on the run since a double murder on the W. 117 exit ramp in Cleveland in July of 2018. (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department)
By Dan DeRoos | September 4, 2019 at 2:20 PM EDT - Updated September 4 at 2:20 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department and Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County have put out a new push to find 36-year-old Gianni Gray, accused of a July 2018 drive-by shooting that killed two on the W. 117 St. exit in Cleveland.

Andre Williams, 35, and Malachia Perez Stewart III, 35, who were in the car together at a stop light, were both killed when Gray allegedly open fire one them.

A woman at a near by gas station was also hit by a stray bullet, but survived.

Earlier this summer, authorities thought they had Gray in custody, but it was another man who used the same alias as Gray.

Gray is being featured for the third time on this week’s Wanted Wednesday hoping to generate tips to his whereabouts.

This is the third time Gianni Gray has been featured on Wanted Wednesday. (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department)

