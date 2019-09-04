Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson repeatedly choked and beat woman during June incident, according to police report

This case was not previously referred to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office for review. We are now reviewing the facts of the case to determine if there are chargeable felony offenses. There are concerning facts in this case, including repeated strangulation of the victim and flight to evade the police, which are known to be factors suggesting the victim could be at risk of a future lethal or near-lethal assault. While each case rests on its own facts and quality of evidence, we have prosecuted similar incidents in other cases. As this case is still under review by us and/or the grand jury we cannot comment further at this time.

Assistant Cuyahoga County Prosecuting Attorney Terese McKenna