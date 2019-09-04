Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson repeatedly choked and beat woman during June incident, according to police report

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The violent crimes allegedly involving members of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s family continue to add up.
New details have surfaced in a report from Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority police naming 22-year-old Frank Q. Jackson, the mayor’s grandson, as the suspect in a violent assault.
The initial assault allegedly occurred on June 10 at a gas station near the intersection of East 40th Street and Quincy Avenue.
According to the CMHA police report, Jackson and several other individuals were sitting inside a parked Ford F-150 truck.
The 18-year-old victim told investigators that she asked another female passenger to run into a store and grab something for her. Before she was able to exit the truck, Jackson allegedly turned from the front seat to punch the victim in the face and strangle her “profusely.”
The woman who went inside the store returned a short time later and witnessed the victim struggling to breathe because she was allegedly being “brutally assaulted” by Jackson.
According to the report, the female passenger intervened and asked for the driver to drop her and the victim off at a location on East 49th Street following the alleged beating.
When the truck arrived, Jackson allegedly pulled the 18-year-old woman from the truck and dragged her through the grass by her hair. He continued to strike her with a closed fist multiple times and choke, according to police.
Jackson returned to the truck and grabbed a metal hitch. He used to object to hit the female victim in the left leg multiple times, according to the police report.
The victim and witnesses screamed for somebody to call police, but Jackson fled down the street from the scene of the alleged assault.
When police arrived, the female passenger attested to the victim’s account and said she witnessed the assaults at the gas station and on East 49th Street.
According to Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority police, a truck drove by while investigators were questioning the victim. Witnesses told police that the truck belonged to the mayor’s grandson. Police ran the license plate and confirmed that the truck was registered to Frank Q. Jackson. Police ordered for the driver to pull over, but the vehicle reversed and drove the wrong way down a one-way street at a high rate of speed in an effort to get away from the scene.
Police said the victim said she was “so scared” and feared that Jackson’s family would retaliate for speaking with police.
The victim stated that her neck was swollen and she had abrasions above her eye, to her legs and on her elbow. Paramedics responded to the scene, but the victim refused treatment.
CMHA investigators said the victim did not want to pursue charges.
The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office is now investigating the case to determine if felony charges are warranted. A statement was provided regarding the case:
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson was asked by 19 News on Wednesday about his grandson’s trouble with the law, but he said he did not want to discuss personal matters.
