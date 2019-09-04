Cleveland Police officer terminated following internal investigation for previous indictments

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police and Office of the Mayor announced on Wednesday that a Cleveland Police officer was terminated from employment on Aug. 30 following an internal investigation.
The Mayor’s Office said the internal investigation began after authorities learned that the officer was charged with and indicted for “disseminating matter harmful to juvenile and unauthorized use of property - computer by Rocky River Police Department."
According to the Cleveland Division of Police, 33-year-old Thomas Tewell was hired in October 2012 and was most recently assigned to Basic Patrol in the 2nd District.
Tewell was indicted and suspended without pay as of July 17, 2018, according to the Office of the Mayor.
The Cleveland Division of Police said findings from an internal investigation were forwarded to the Chief of Police for review before being submitted to the Office of the Director for Public Safety to determine the final discipline.
