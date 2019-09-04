Cleveland Police still searching for suspect(s) who fatally shot 27-year-old sitting in his car on Cleveland’s East Side

September 4, 2019 at 7:13 PM EDT - Updated September 4 at 7:13 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police said officers are still searching for the suspect(s) that killed a 27-year-old man on Tuesday.

Police said officers were called to the 3500 block of East 110th Street for a male shot around 9:14 p.m.

When they arrived, officers found the victim in a Chevy Malibu and rendered first aid until EMS arrived, according to police.

Police said EMS took the victim to University Hospitals where he died from his injuries.

According to police, officers on scene learned the victim was sitting in his car when the suspect(s) walked up to the front passenger window and fired multiple shots through the closed window that struck the victim’s chest.

Police said the suspect(s) then fled in an unknown car.

Anyone that has information on this crime is urged to call police.

