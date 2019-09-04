Cleveland ranks as the 85th worst city to drive in for a lot of reasons

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The personal finance website WalletHub looked at the top 100 cities in the country, and ranked Cleveland as the 85th worst city to be a driver.
With money spent on your vehicle and time wasted in traffic it’s estimated the average American household spend $1,700 a year driving.
Add up the hours and it seems even worse at 310 hours spent driving.
Meaning the average person spends about 13 days in their car every year.
The study looked at 30 indicators ranging from the amount of time spent in traffic, to the average cost of fuel, the number of precipitation days, the amount of car thefts a year even the number of repair shops per capita.
The only consolation prize for Cleveland is that Detroit ranks dead last.
“Cleveland has the third highest number of days with precipitation per year (156), which contributes to traffic jams and an overall negative driving experience," according to WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez. "The city also ranks poorly in terms of safety. It has a high rate of car thefts, it’s among the most lenient on DUI, and it has one of the lowest insurance premium penalties for high risk drivers.”
Cleveland is tied at 98th with Seattle for the number of precipitation days a year, with Buffalo coming in last.
Here are all of the categories and how Cleveland ranked out of 100 cities:
- Cost of New Car: $25,516 (83)
- Gas prices: $2.61 (36)
- Average Annual Car Insurance Premium $1,162 (16)
- Auto Maintenance Costs: $47.31 (37)
- Total Extra Vehicle Operating Costs per Driver: $887 (74)
- Average Parking Rate: $19.20 (75)
- Annual Hours Spent in Congestion per Auto Commuter: 62 hours (34)
- Number of Days with Precipitation: 156 days (98)
- Number of Cold Days: 119 days (83)
- Average Commute Time by Car (in minutes) 27.78 (55)
- Number of Alternative-Fuel Stations per capita: 7.46 (79)
- Quality of Roads: 75% (74)
- Quality of Bridges: 6% (38)
- Roadway Miles per 1,000 persons: 4.15 (54)
- Waze driver satisfaction rating: 4.60 (12)
- Accident likelihood in City vs. National Average: 19% (41)
- Traffic fatality rate per 100,000 population: 13.75 (86)
- Share of adults who always or nearly always wear a seat belt: 90.8 (79)
- Number of hard-braking events per 1,000 miles: 17.5 (9)
- Share of uninsured drivers: 12.4% (37)
- Rate of car thefts: 8.81 (90)
- Rate of Larceny: 25.15 (54)
- Strictness of DUI Punishment: (96)
- Punitiveness of high-risk driver’s insurance: (91)
- Driving laws ratings: (77)
- Car dealerships per capita: 0.2277 (27)
- Auto-repair shops per capita: 0.6607 (23)
- Car washes per capita: 0.093 (31)
- Gas stations per capita: 0.4449 (40)
- Parking lots and garages per capita: 8.1929 (18)
- Overall score: 47.68
- Overall rank: 85
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.