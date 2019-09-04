Copley Township officer runs wrong way driver off I-77 before disaster struck

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a Copley Township police officer was forced to chase down a woman driving northbound in the southbound lanes of Interstate 77.
Police say 55-year-old Tracy Townsend, of Akron, was driving a Chevy Malibu the wrong way on I-77, and dashcam video shows her refusing to stop on multiple occasions as she put the lives of countless people at risk.
The video shows Copley officer Jason Chisar drive up to Townsend’s car as it was driving the wrong way, but Townsend, who police say was intoxicated, drove right by Chisar’s cruiser.
The officer was forced to turn around and follow Townsend with lights flashing, according to Copley Police Chief Mike Mier, in an effort to warn oncoming drivers.
“She should have recognized he was a police officer but she did not pull over,” Mier said.
“She did strike another car and fortunately both occupants of that car were not injured,” Mier said.
Mier praised the work of his officer for putting his own life at risk to save others who were in danger of being injured, or worse.
