Eastlake police: Suspected drunken driver passes out and rolls car over cruiser

EASTLAKE Ohio (WOIO) - Officers said a drunken driver, who had passed out in his vehicle, crashed into the front side of an Eastlake police cruiser and rolled his car over the top of the cruiser.
The officer was standing three feet away from the vehicle talking to a resident when the accident happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Erie Road.
According to Eastlake police, when they opened the door to the driver’s Honda, he was sleeping in the driver’s seat, with his torso spread across the passenger side.
Officers said after they were able to wake him up, he was removed from the car and taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
The 33-year-old man, whose name has not been released, has been cited for driving under the influence and driver inattention.
Officers added additional charges are pending the results of a blood test.
