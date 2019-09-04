Former funeral home owner pleads not guilty to stealing thousands from more than a dozen victims

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A local funeral home owner is accused of stealing over $100,000 from prepaid funeral plans.
Mark Kacirek, the former owner of Kacirek Funeral Homes in North Olmsted, pleaded not guilty Wednesday morning to charges of theft and receiving stolen property.
19 News spoke to Kacirek at his house through the door after the indictment two weeks ago.
He does not deny what happened.
“It got co-mingled, and I’m apologizing and I’m sorry for that. It just happened. With the funeral home accounts. When the funeral home dissolved itself, it went to paying off other expenditures,” Kacirek said.
“What expenditures?” we asked. “I’m not quite certain yet. We’re looking into that,” Kacirek replied.
North Olmsted Police said from 2014 to the present 15 people reported they prepaid for a funeral, but when the time came to use the money, there was nothing in their account.
19 News found Kacirek's funeral home had been out of business since 2009 and his licenses expired in 2012.
Kacirek will be back in court for a pretrial hearing on Sept 10.
His bond was set at $2,500.
He faces 18 months in prison.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.