Officials confirm 3 cases of illnesses in Ohio likely due to vaping; 11 other reports under investigation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Health has confirmed three reports of severe pulmonary illness and are investigating nearly a dozen more reported illnesses likely due to vaping.
The three confirmed cases of severe pulmonary illness are in individuals who range in age from 18 to 26 years old. Two woman and one man required hospitalization.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, the confirmed cases were reported in Lucas, Richland, and Union counties.
An additional 11 reports of severe pulmonary illness are currently under investigation in Ohio. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are reporting more than 200 possible cases from 25 states.
The CDC issued several new recommendations to the public about vaping, including:
- Refraining from using e-cigarettes or vaping products if there are concerns about health risks
- Vaping and tobacco products should not be used by youth or pregnant women
- Do not buy vaping products off the street
- Do not modify e-cigarettes or vaping products with any other substances that are not intended by the manufacturer
- Monitor health symptoms if vaping products are used
The Ohio Department of Health and Tobacco Quit Line (1-800-QUIT-NOW) offers assistance with quitting tobacco products.
