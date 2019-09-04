Inmate on the run after escaping from Cuyahoga County Jail

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Local law enforcement is looking for an inmate who was able to escape from the Cuyahoga County Jail early Wednesday morning.
Cuyahoga County officials said 30-year-old Ferdinand Torres-Vargas was in jail on two counts of domestic violence and one count of disrupting public service.
Torres-Vargas was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday morning, but he was able to escape from corrections officers custody on Tuesday before his court appearance. The jail was temporarily placed on lockdown after news of Torres-Vargas’ escape.
Officials have not said how he was able to escape.
Torres-Vargas is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 125 pounds.
According to court records, Torres-Vargas was arrested on May 4 and indicted on June 12 for the crimes.
After posting bond, Torres-Vargas failed to show up to court, prompting an arrest warrant in July. He was later taken into custody on Aug. 31.
Fifteen deputies, two detectives, and the U.S. Marshals Service is assisting in the search for Torres-Vargas.
A reward of $2,500 is available for information leading directly to the arrest of Torres-Vargas.
This story will be updated.
