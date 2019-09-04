Live: Carroll County sheriff makes arrest in connection to 14-year-old boy’s homicide

CARROLL COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office confirmed deputies made an arrest in connection to the death of 14-year-old Jonathan Minard.
The Sheriff’s Office said Minard was last seen in the afternoon of Saturday, April 13 milking cows at a farm near New Harrisburg.
According to investigators, Minard complained of a toothache and said he was going to call his mom to go home.
However, the sheriff said his mother never got that call.
Volunteers helped conduct searches until police discovered his body on April 19 in a shallow grave on a Washington Township farm about seven miles away from where he was last seen, according to the sheriff.
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said the death was a homicide, and a complete autopsy and toxicological test performed at the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office showed the teen died of “acute fentanyl intoxication.”
