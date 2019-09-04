Lorain mother concerned about safety after son attacked at high school

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lorain High School student said he is too traumatized to return to school after he was attacked by other students last Friday.
The fight landed him in the hospital and now his mother wants the school to take action. She says administrators haven’t done enough.
We are not identifying the students involved by name but the student who was attacked said he tried to look for a safe place before he was jumped.
“I knew they wanted me to go in the bathroom, and I knew if I was gonna go in the bathroom with two other people that they would’ve jumped me. And I knew if I would’ve did that it would’ve been ten times worse, so I know fighting right here a security guard was gonna stop it," he said.
When the student’s mother found out, she took him to the hospital where he was treated for a concussion, broken nose, cuts and loose teeth.
She’s angry and says school administrators need to do more to protect her son and other students.
“This violence has to stop. There’s so much in between that I’m learning had happened. There was staff on the floor but there was nobody to help him, two students had to bring him to the nurse’s office," said Holly Smith.
Lorain High School sent 19 News this statement saying it is currently reviewing the incident:
"We can confirm on Friday, Aug. 30, there was a confrontation between two juveniles at the high school. The incident resulted in the immediate suspension of one student, and the matter is currently under review by Lorain Police Department School Resource Officer Tom Orlosky. As the investigation into the altercation continues, Lorain Police Department’s law enforcement officials will determine any further action into the matter.
As with any incident that causes a disruption to the learning environment—and/or jeopardizes the well-being of our scholars and staff—the Lorain City School District condemns such behavior, and continues to work with Officer Orlosky, Safety Director Reuben Figueroa and the district safety team to assure these incidents are held to a minimum.
If you have any further questions regarding the incident, we request you reach out to the Lorain Police Department, as they review the matter."
Holly said it’s not enough.
She’s filed assault charges with Lorain Police Department and hopes her son will go back to school soon.
“I gotta go back and fight through the pain and get the help that I need with my friends," he said.
