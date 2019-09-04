Man fights 5 officers during drug heroin, cocaine sting at Geauga County Fair

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Geauga County Sheriff’s officials say a man is behind bars after allegedly trying to sell heroin and cocaine to fair workers at the Geauga County Fair last week.
Andre Johnson, of Youngstown, is facing multiple charges, including trafficking of illegal drugs. Investigators say he was targeting the workers at the fairgrounds.
“They were not necessarily ride operators. They were the ones who break the balloons in that kind of thing, games, you know. Here we have these people who are high on heroin, you can imagine, anything could happen," said Sheriff Scott Hildenbrand.
Hildenbrand said an undercover sting stopped that from happening, after deputies met with Johnson across the street from the fair to arrange for a sale.
Then they arrested him.
“During that arrest, he resisted arrest, fought with the officers," said Hildenbrand. "One of our deputies was injured, minor injuries, and there was five deputies, and he fought every one.”
Johnson is also facing charges for resisting and arrest, and assaulting a police officer.
Hildenbrand says no drugs made it onto the fairgrounds.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.