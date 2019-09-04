Myles Garrett featured in ESPN 2019 Body Issue: ‘I want to look like a Grecian God’

“On an off day it’s time to get fat so, we go get three French toast and we’ll go get some omelet, A real man’s omelet, and some fruit. For dinner, we’re going to get some steak and ribs. Timber Lodge. It’s the best ribs you’ll have. That’s a promise. I can eat three racks and still eat more dinner. If I got practice the next day, I’m going to cool it, eat two racks. That might be my dinner with a side of vegetables. But if I don’t have anything the next day, I can eat three racks, eat a Tomahawk steak with some mashed potatoes and a couple broccoli. I’ll drink a couple glasses of water for lunch. Honestly, I just need two big meals.”