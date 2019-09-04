Myles Garrett featured in ESPN 2019 Body Issue: ‘I want to look like a Grecian God’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - No matter how ripped Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett looks he will always want to get bigger.
That was the major take away from Garrett’s appearance in ESPN Body Issue.
The pro-bowl defensive lineman took a trip to Joshua Tree, California to pose in the hot sun.
In the interview with ESPN, the magazine he talked about his desire to get better.
Garrett is on pace as one of the best defensive end’s in recent memory, a sack next game would tie him with Terrell Suggs for 21.5 sacks (Fifth most among active players in their first 28 games).
“I’m always striving for more and I always want to look like a Grecian God. I want to be at my best physical appearance just to know that I’m using all my God-given abilities.”
That’s amazing to hear considering he’s already massive at 6-foot-5-inches tall and 273 pounds.
He eats like it too, in his interview he talked about his food intake on a normal day, here it is:
“On an off day it’s time to get fat so, we go get three French toast and we’ll go get some omelet, A real man’s omelet, and some fruit. For dinner, we’re going to get some steak and ribs. Timber Lodge. It’s the best ribs you’ll have. That’s a promise. I can eat three racks and still eat more dinner. If I got practice the next day, I’m going to cool it, eat two racks. That might be my dinner with a side of vegetables. But if I don’t have anything the next day, I can eat three racks, eat a Tomahawk steak with some mashed potatoes and a couple broccoli. I’ll drink a couple glasses of water for lunch. Honestly, I just need two big meals.”
Browns fans are hoping he saves an appetite for the first game this upcoming Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.
The team will face-off against the Tennessee Titans Sept. 8, at 1 p.m.
