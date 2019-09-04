Northeast Ohio weather: Flirting with Fall through the weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front will move east of the area today. High pressure over the northern Plains will build east to the central Great Lakes by Thursday. The high will move northeast into Quebec Thursday night with a ridge extending southwest across the area. Low pressure will move east across the lower Great Lakes Friday night.
Short Term Forecast:
Good afternoon to you! It has turned out to be a gorgeous Thursday out there. Other than a little cloud cover, we have no weather worries today.
With cooler air continuing to move in through the evening, temperatures will fall into the mid 50s by morning. It wouldn’t surprise me if a few spots south of Akron fell into the low 50s by morning.
Nice Ending To The Work Week:
Thursday and Friday will be wonderful. We’re forecasting comfortable, Fall-like temperatures and mostly to partly sunny skies.
Thursday’s high: 71°
Friday’s high: 74°
Weekend Forecast:
This will be the coolest weekend in quite some time.
Saturday’s high: 73°
Sunday’s high: 71°
Overnight lows will only be in the 50s through the weekend. If you’re not an allergy sufferer, this would be a fantastic weekend to open the windows and enjoy the cooler weather.
If you’re like me and you’re longing for a little bit of a warm-up, just wait until next week. Temperatures will return to the lower 80s Tuesday and Wednesday!
