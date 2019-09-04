Ohio Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur ‘doing well’ after construction equipment crushes car

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Congresswoman of the 9th District of Ohio Marcy Kaptur is “doing well” after her car was crushed by construction equipment.
The Office of Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur said she was driving east on W. Bancroft Street in Toledo in a single lane of a construction zone when a backhoe operating the next lane swung over into her lane and smashed the driver’s side of the windshield on Wednesday.
Congresswoman Kaptur was then examined at a local hospital as a precaution, but she is “doing well and will resume her normal schedule in the morning,” according to The Office of the Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur.
A statement from her office said, "Congresswoman Kaptur extends thanks to the professional first responders from Toledo Police and Fire Departments who offered immediate assistance.”
