Ohio State Highway Patrol made over 30,000 traffic stops during the Labor Day weekend, fatal accidents down slightly

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported a slight decrease in the number of fatal accidents on Ohio roads during Labor Day 2019.
Ten fatal crashes claimed 10 lives, a decrease from 2018 when 12 crashes killed 12 people.
According to the OSHP alcohol was a contributing factor in two deaths, three of the motorists were not wearing seat belts and two motorcyclists were not wearing helmets.
The OSHP conducted 30,231 traffic enforcement stops and 16,794 non-enforcement stops. Enforcement stops are whenever an officer issues a citation, a non-enforcement stop is any other contact with a motorist.
Troopers arrested 661 drivers for OVI and issued 4,078 safety belt citations. Troopers also made 346 drug arrests and 151 felony apprehensions.
Franklin County, home to the state’s capital Columbus, reported 3,342 incidents while Cuyahoga County accounted for 988 incidents.
Troopers also provided help to 3,387 motorists.
The Labor Day reporting period began Friday, August 30 at 12 a.m. and ended Monday, September 2 at 11:59 p.m.
