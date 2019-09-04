Pigskin Poll: How many games will the Browns win this year?

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. runs a drill at the team's NFL football training facility in Berea, Ohio, Tuesday, June 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) (Source: Ron Schwane)
By Randy Buffington | September 4, 2019 at 4:39 PM EDT - Updated September 4 at 4:42 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hype has been bubbling ever since the news of Odell Beckham Jr. becoming a Cleveland Brown broke.

Fans have planned parties, packed training camp, and just recently bought Bud Light Victory Fridges, but the time is here.

The Cleveland Browns are set to start their season against the Tennessee Titans.

The game is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 8, at 1 p.m.

Focus is laser sharp in the locker room, just ask Baker Mayfield.

“Very excited to see what we can do, what we are capable of doing out there and adjusting off what they are doing. Seeing if we can take care of some one on ones throughout the field.”
Baker Mayfield on being able to see the full offense on Sunday

The team will sport their Nike Color Rush uniforms as their primary uniforms for 2019

