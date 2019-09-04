Pigskin Poll: How many games will the Browns win this year?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hype has been bubbling ever since the news of Odell Beckham Jr. becoming a Cleveland Brown broke.
Fans have planned parties, packed training camp, and just recently bought Bud Light Victory Fridges, but the time is here.
The Cleveland Browns are set to start their season against the Tennessee Titans.
The game is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 8, at 1 p.m.
The team will sport their Nike Color Rush uniforms as their primary uniforms for 2019
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.