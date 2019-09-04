Summit County Health Department urging you to stop vaping immediately

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - If you vape, or are thinking about vaping, the Summit County Health Department has a message for you: “Don’t.”
Since Aug. 29, nearly 300 people across the country -- including at least three in Ohio -- have reported severe respiratory illnesses. The individuals are teens and young adults with a history of vaping.
Doctor Humberto Choi with the Cleveland Clinic has treated patients who otherwise had no medical problems. “They came in with cough, shortness of breath, and some of them had abnormalities in an X-ray or CT scan,” said Dr. Choi.
The Summit County Health Department says a variety of vaping products associated with the illnesses contain THC and CBD. They’re urging you not to use these. Rebecca Gulling, doesn’t entirely agree when it comes to CBD.
“I personally use it to calm down from panic attacks. Some do find pain management relief with using vaping. We do have a customer use it for asthma and it was actually helped to decrease the inflammation in his lungs,” said Gulling.
Gulling follows the guidelines she gives to all her customers at Your CBD Store in Lakewood. “Just as needed as opposed to a number of times a day. Putting anything in your lungs at any age could be detrimental, but especially adolescents. No CBD, no vaping."
