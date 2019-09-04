15-year-old boy arrested for shooting, killing Cleveland teen who was found dead in abandoned building

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police announced a teen boy was arrested on accusations of fatally shooting 14-year-old Shon Glass.
A 15-year-old boy is the alleged shooter, according to Cleveland police.
The Cleveland Division of Police said the teen victim was found in an abandoned building on Gay Avenue after officers responded to a call for shots fired on the afternoon of Sept. 2.
Glass was taken to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital where he died from his injuries.
“He was a baby. Fourteen years old. You didn’t even give him a chance,” said the victim’s aunt, Tanisha Glass.
Investigators learned that Glass and the suspect were in the abandoned apartment when shots were fired. Witnesses later described seeing the suspect running from the building.
Police eventually located the teen suspect, questioned him, and arrested him for killing Glass.
The juvenile suspect will not be identified by 19 News at this time because of his age.
