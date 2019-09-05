Akron man sentenced for shooting at Norton police officers with assault rifle

NORTON, OH (WOIO) - The man who pleaded guilty to attempted murder for firing at Norton police officers with an assault rifle faced a Summit County judge Thursday morning.
Sentencing for David Havrilek is scheduled for 10 a.m.
Havrilek, 43, pleaded guilty to the two felony charges on Aug. 19.
Investigators said officers responded to the Barber Road Storage facility in October 2017 after an employee reported a suspicious man with an assault rifle.
When police arrived, Havrilek opened fire on officers after he was spotted hiding under a tractor-trailer.
Police returned fire at Havrilek, hitting him in his legs and hand.
According to Norton police, Havrilek was taken to Akron General Hospital for treatment to the gunshot wounds.
SWAT and a police helicopter assisted with the incident.
Fortunately, there were no police officers or civilians injured during the police shootout.
Norton police said Havrilek does have a previous criminal history, including charges of domestic violence and felonious assault.
This story will be updated.
