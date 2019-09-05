Akron police investigating death of 26-year-old man found shot in driver’s seat

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police and the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the death of a 26-year-old male found sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle with multiple gun shots.
On Thursday, Sept. 5, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Dunbar Avenue where they discovered the victim.
Once on scene, officers discovered two victims with gunshot wounds.
A 31-year-old male victim was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
A 26-year-old male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:07 a.m.
Police have not made a positive identification.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490; or 330-375-2TIP, the FBI at 330-535-6156, the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-866-4-WANTED; or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS.
You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (Crimes). Callers can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.