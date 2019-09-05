Arrest warrant issued for Mayor Frank Jackson’s grandson after details of violent attack surface

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An arrest warrant for Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s grandson, Frank Q. Jackson, was issued Thursday. after details of a brutal attack surfaced this week.
Jackson, 22, of Cleveland, was indicted by a Cuyahoga County prosecutors Wednesday, and faces felonious assault, abduction and failure to comply with the order of a police officer.
The assault allegedly occurred on June 10 at a gas station near the intersection of East 40th Street and Quincy Avenue.
According to a CMHA Police report, Jackson and several other people were sitting inside a parked Ford F-150 truck.
The 18-year-old victim, identified as Jackson’s girlfriend, told investigators that she asked a female passenger to run into a store and grab something for her.
Jackson then allegedly turned from the front seat to punch the victim in the face and strangle her “profusely.”
The woman who went inside the store returned a short time later and witnessed the victim struggling to breathe because she was allegedly being “brutally assaulted” by Jackson.
According to the report, the female passenger intervened and asked for the driver to drop her and the victim off at a location on East 49th Street following the alleged beating.
When the truck arrived, Jackson allegedly pulled the 18-year-old woman from the truck and dragged her through the grass by her hair. He continued to strike her with a closed fist multiple times and choke, according to police.
Jackson returned to the truck and grabbed a metal hitch. He used the object to hit the female victim in the left leg multiple times, according to the police report.
The victim and witnesses screamed for somebody to call police, but Jackson fled down the street from the scene of the alleged assault.
Police said the victim said she was “so scared” and feared that Jackson’s family would retaliate for speaking with police.
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson was asked by 19 News on Wednesday about his grandson’s trouble with the law, but he said he did not want to discuss personal matters.
His arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 18.
