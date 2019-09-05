Canton postal worker behind bars after gun goes off in mail truck

PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Canton postal worker is behind bars after he was accused of discharging a gun in his mail truck Thursday morning.
Deputies converged at the 4600 block of Packard Avenue NW in Plain Township to investigate the shooting, and they allege the mailman -- Harry Lewis Royal, 37, of Canton -- attempted to fabricate a story to conceal the incident.
Royal was then arrested, booked into Stark County Jail and hit with multiple felony charges, including: improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, vandalism, inducing panic and falsification.
“This was an isolated incident involving the suspect that began as an accidental discharge of a firearm in the postal vehicle. There are no other parties involved in this incident," Stark County Sheriff George T. Maier said.
