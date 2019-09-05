Cleveland medical air ambulance company sends planes to provide aid to decimated Bahama Islands

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Volunteer aircraft crews and medical teams donated supplies that are being flown into the Bahama Islands on planes operated by Cleveland-based Aitheras Aviation.
After dropping off the supplies, the planes -- equipped like an ambulance -- will then be used, on the return trip to transport critically-injured patients.
Tim Dixon is the Chief Financial Officer of Aitheras Air and says the planes are part of the company that does business under the name Acute Air Ambulance, which first worked in a volunteer basis to provide aid in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria.
Crews tell Dixon what they have seen on the islands is just heartbreaking.
“Our pilots and crews tell us that there is just utter devastation in the islands and the need is great," Dixon said.
Rich Newenhisen is the President of Operation for Aitheras and responsible for working out the logistics and flying into the Bahama’s to provide aid.
“We take it day by day, we work through the issues we get over the hurdles and we just keep pressing forward,” Newenhisen said.
So far the mission has been funded by Aitheras and some private funding, but the company would welcome donations through a GoFundMe account that has been set up.
