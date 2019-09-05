Deputies find 4 teens who ran away from the Geauga County Youth Center

CHARDON, Ohio (WOIO) - Geauga County Sheriff deputies have found the four teenagers who ran away from the Geauga County Youth Center Wednesday evening.
According to deputies, the juveniles went missing around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday and were re-arrested around noon on Thursday.
Deputies said the teenagers were found in a field about a mile from the youth center.
The juveniles are identified as Haley Jones, 16, Samantha Williams, 14, Lorraine Billings (AKA Lucas), 16, and Logan Wendorff, 15.
Samantha Williams is 5′2″ tall, 125 lbs., and has reddish brown hair and blue eyes.
Lorraine Abbigail Billings, who also goes by Lucas, is 5′3″ tall, 116 lbs., and has blonde hair and blue eyes.
Logan Wendorff is 5′7″ tall, 125 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes.
Deputies said the juveniles will face criminal charges.
