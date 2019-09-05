Deputies looking for 4 teens who ran away from the Geauga County Youth Center

By Julia Tullos | September 5, 2019 at 12:13 PM EDT - Updated September 5 at 12:13 PM

CHARDON, Ohio (WOIO) - Geauga County Sheriff deputies said four teenagers ran away from the Geauga County Youth Center Wednesday evening.

According to deputies, the juveniles went missing around 11:15 p.m.

Deputies issued a BOLO (Be On The Look Out) Bulletin and conducted an extensive search of the area.

The juveniles are identified as Haley Jones, 16, Samantha Williams, 14, Lorraine Billings (AKA Lucas), 16, and Logan Wendorff, 15.

Haley is 5′7″ tall, 140 lbs, and has blonde hair and blonde eyes.

Samantha Williams is 5′2″ tall, 125 lbs., and has reddish brown hair and blue eyes.

Samantha Williams (Source: Geauga County Sheriff's Office)
Lorraine Abbigail Billings, who also goes by Lucas, is 5′3″ tall, 116 lbs., and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Lorraine Abbigail Billings, also known as Lucas (Source: Geauga County Sheriff's Office)
Logan Wendorff is 5′7″ tall, 125 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Logan Wendorff (Source: Geauga County Sheriff's Office)
Anyone with information is urged to call the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office at 440-286-1234.

