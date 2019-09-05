Driver pleads guilty in deadly hit-and-run accident in Sheffield Township

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver who struck and killed a woman walking across State Route 57 in Sheffield Township and then fleeing the scene pleaded guilty.
Delmar Board was then convicted of the charges of failure to stop after an accident, exchange of identity and vehicle registration.
Rosyln Arroyo, 49, was killed on Dec. 2, 2018, Board was arrested several days later.
Arroyo’s family said she loved making people laugh and was always willing to give people anything they needed.
Board will be sentenced in Lorain County Common Pleas Court on Oct. 7.
