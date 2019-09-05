Extra precautions taken to protect Rocky River students in construction zone

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lakeview Avenue in Rocky River is labeled a safe way for students to get to a couple of nearby schools.
But a gas line replacement job left parents worried about kids walking through the area.
They got busy and got something done.
Walking to school is a lot different than it has been for kids here. Riding a bike is too. Sidewalks in places ground into dust. Deep holes have replaced sidewalks in areas where there is active work. Getting on the bus requires kids to cross a lane of the street to get on board.
“I just don’t understand why they’re doing it now and they didn’t do it all summer,” said one mother waiting for the bus with her son.
It was a common question, along with many other concerns. The questions lit up the Community of Rocky River Facebook page.
Safety was top of mind.
One of those posting was Agata Niemojewska.
“I noticed along Lakeview that there’s a lot of construction,” she told 19 News.
She not only commented on Facebook but called City hall and the police department to make sure they were aware of the growing concern.
“Social media are good for commenting, but not always good for getting people to do something for you,” she added.
It worked.
Police are here daily, crews direct traffic and most importantly, everyone is super aware of the kids.
“They’ve been actually very courteous and very helpful in terms of when I’ve seen kids come through on bikes. Kids need to walk through. They’ve been good about escorting them around the construction areas,” noted Anne Gregory.
The quick action by the city is tribute to the growing power of social media and proves there is strength in numbers.
